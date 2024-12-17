The incident took place in the vacation destination of Pattaya. (theme picture) Caroline Bock/dpa/Archiv

A 66-year-old Swiss man is attacked by a group of youths in Pattaya. The incident takes place late at night.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss man was attacked by a gang in Pattaya.

The 66-year-old was attacked with stones and injured in the face.

A Swiss citizen was the victim of an attack by a group of youths in the Thai tourist resort of Pattaya. The 66-year-old parked his Toyota Veloz on South Pattaya Road after dinner, according to local media reports. When he returned to his vehicle, he was surrounded by 4 to 6 youths who smashed the windows of his car with stones.

The man tried to stop the attack but was knocked to the ground and kicked several times by two of the attackers. Despite his pleas for mercy, the youths continued the attack until a passer-by intervened and put the attackers to flight.

The Swiss man suffered injuries to his face, including swelling around his left eye, as well as abrasions and bruises to his body.

After the incident, the man immediately filed a complaint with the Pattaya police. The authorities are investigating the attack and are using the victim's description, CCTV footage and witness statements to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.