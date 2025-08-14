The police arrested the man. (symbolic image) Jens Büttner/dpa

Croatian police stopped an 18-year-old Swiss man at the Serbian border. The officers found weapons and drugs in the Audi RS5 - and discovered that the car was the subject of an international wanted notice.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss man was stopped in Croatia with a stolen Audi RS5.

Police found a gas weapon, drugs and a stolen vehicle.

The driver and co-driver were arrested and are now in prison. Show more

On Sunday, Croatian police pulled over an Audi RS5 with Swiss license plates near the town of Ilok, not far from the Serbian border. An 18-year-old Swiss man was at the wheel, with a 19-year-old German next to him.

As the Croatian news portal "Dnevnik" reports, the officers seized several prohibited or suspicious objects during the check: a gas weapon with 50 matching cartridges, a stabbing weapon and a spray containing non-hazardous substances that had been tested in this context.

The passenger also handed the police officers a container with a small amount of hashish and a packet with traces of cocaine. A rapid drug test on the driver was positive. However, he refused to give a blood sample.

Driver and co-driver are in prison

An inspection of the vehicle finally revealed that the Audi RS5 was the subject of an international wanted notice. Apparently the car had previously been involved in a criminal offense abroad.

The police confiscated the vehicle, the weapons and the drugs. Both men were arrested and taken into police custody. The Vukovar District Court imposed fines - as these were not paid, the sentences will now be commuted to prison terms. The two are currently in prison.