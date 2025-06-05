A Swiss man was recovered dead from the sea in Celle Ligure on the Italian Riviera on Tuesday. According to the newspaper "Il Secolo XIX", the deceased was a 42-year-old Swiss national who was registered in Rome.
The deceased is the brother of Lisa Mazzone, the president of the Swiss Green Party. The party confirmed the information to blue News.
The incident took place in front of the Bouffou beach section. According to Il Secolo XIX, the rescue services were alerted because a person was in distress in the water. Although the emergency services were quickly on the scene, all help came too late for Mazzone. The carabinieri of Savona have started an investigation to establish the cause of death.
The deceased was known in French-speaking Switzerland as a conservative commentator. He regularly wrote polemical articles for various online platforms. Because of his political stance, Mazzone had increasingly distanced himself from his family in recent years, writes "Il Secolo XIX".