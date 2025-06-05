The body was discovered near Celel Ligure. Green Party leader Lisa Mazzone in mourning. Keystone/

A Swiss man has been found dead at sea in Italy. The brother of Green Party President Lisa Mazzone was 42 years old.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The body of a 42-year-old Swiss man was recovered from the sea in Celle Ligure on Tuesday.

He was the brother of Green Party President Lisa Mazzone and last lived in Rome.

The Italian authorities are investigating the cause of death; so far there are no indications that he was not at fault. Show more

A Swiss man was recovered dead from the sea in Celle Ligure on the Italian Riviera on Tuesday. According to the newspaper "Il Secolo XIX", the deceased was a 42-year-old Swiss national who was registered in Rome.

The deceased is the brother of Lisa Mazzone, the president of the Swiss Green Party. The party confirmed the information to blue News.

The incident took place in front of the Bouffou beach section. According to Il Secolo XIX, the rescue services were alerted because a person was in distress in the water. Although the emergency services were quickly on the scene, all help came too late for Mazzone. The carabinieri of Savona have started an investigation to establish the cause of death.

The deceased was known in French-speaking Switzerland as a conservative commentator. He regularly wrote polemical articles for various online platforms. Because of his political stance, Mazzone had increasingly distanced himself from his family in recent years, writes "Il Secolo XIX".