The incident is said to have taken place in Panama City, the capital of Panama. Keystone

According to media reports, a Swiss economist has been shot dead in Panama. The background is still unclear.

Dominik Müller

According to local media, a Swiss lawyer and economist was fatally shot in Panama City on Wednesday. According to the newspaper "Critica ", initial indications point to a targeted assassination. According to the newspaper, the attack took place in the Llano Bonito district.

The manager's SUV was followed by two vehicles from which shots were fired. The 60-year-old was hit by several bullets, lost control of his car and crashed into an electricity pylon. The emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene. There are no clues as to the perpetrators or the motive so far.

According to local media, the deceased was the CEO of a brokerage firm and had previously held senior positions at various private banks.