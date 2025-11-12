For the study, a research team from the University of Geneva and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) examined sperm samples from 2677 men between the ages of 18 and 22. These test subjects were recruited between 2005 and 2018 as part of compulsory military service.
"Hotspot" is near Aarau
The new analysis of the sperm revealed striking patterns: they found regions with comparatively good sperm quality and regions with poor sperm quality. The researchers refer to these as "hotspots" and "coldspots".
They found that there is a "coldspot" region in central-western parts of Switzerland where sperm quality was particularly low. As can be seen on a map, this concerns an area between Thun BE and Bern.
In contrast, the "hotspots" where sperm quality was particularly high were found in north-central regions. As the map shows, this applies to the region around Aarau.
According to the study, the "coldspot" region is characterized by a higher proportion of agricultural land.
The researchers suspect that chemical influences from agriculture, such as pesticides, could play a role. However, they emphasize in the study that causal relationships have not been proven. It is therefore not possible to say whether agriculture is the cause.