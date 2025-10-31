Entrepreneur Guido Fluri is investing "all necessary resources" in the fight against disinformation and extremism. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/ Peter Schneider

The measures announced by the Federal Council on Wednesday against disinformation and extremism on TikTok and Co. do not go far enough for Guido Fluri. The multimillionaire is planning a popular initiative to force companies to take more responsibility for content.

The measures announced by the Federal Council on Wednesday against large communication platforms do not go far enough for him, says Fluri in a new interview.

Entrepreneur Guido Fluri wants to launch his own initiative against disinformation and extremism, according to Tamedia newspapers. The measures announced by the Federal Council on Wednesday against large communication platforms do not go far enough for the "self-made millionaire" ("Bilanz"), who is one of the 300 richest Swiss. Fluri, who had already been successful with the initiative to make amends for the children of victims of child trafficking, considers the Federal Council's proposal to be "disappointing and not very forward-looking".

His initiative should place a stronger obligation on tech companies to take responsibility for content, similar to traditional media. He wants to submit the initiative text to the Federal Chancellery before the end of this year. After that, the necessary 100,000 signatures should be collected quickly. This process only took eight months for the "Wiedergutmachungsinitiative" for the Verdingkinder - this is also the goal for the new plans, it was added. Fluri wants to "take all necessary means in hand" to make his "Internet initiative" a success.

The Federal Council is proposing that huge communication platforms such as Facebook, X, Tiktok and Google must in future offer users a procedure with which they can easily report certain suspected illegal content. Two days ago, it submitted the Federal Act on Communication Platforms and Search Engines for consultation - a good year and a half later than initially announced.