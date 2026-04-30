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Over 1.5 million admissions Swiss Museum Pass sets a record and celebrates its anniversary

SDA

30.4.2026 - 11:41

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider speaks in front of her favorite work by artist Sophie Taeuber-Arp on the anniversary of the Museum Pass.
Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider speaks in front of her favorite work by artist Sophie Taeuber-Arp on the anniversary of the Museum Pass.
Keystone

The Swiss Museum Pass generated over 1.5 million admissions for the first time in 2025. To mark its 30th anniversary, the Swiss Museum Pass Foundation will award the national museum prize in November.

Keystone-SDA

30.04.2026, 11:41

30.04.2026, 12:44

The record number of admissions represents an increase of over 6 percent. The start was not easy, but the Museum Pass has become an economic factor for museums throughout Switzerland, said Museum Pass President Christina Hanke on Thursday at the Kunstmuseum Bern.

At the media conference, Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider emphasized the importance of the pass for the transfer of knowledge. The foundation was established in 1996 together with the Federal Office of Culture, Switzerland Tourism and the Association of Swiss Museums.

The first museum to receive the newly created Swiss Museum Prize in November will be chosen by the public.

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