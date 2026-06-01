The Aargau police have arrested a 31-year-old Swiss man. KEYSTONE

In Hunzenschwil, reports of a man who had allegedly approached children caused great uncertainty. Now the Aargau cantonal police have arrested a 31-year-old Swiss man.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mother reported to the police that her daughter had been approached by an adult on her way to school.

Further similar reports were then received from Hunzenschwil.

Following a further tip-off from Oberentfelden, the police arrested a 31-year-old Swiss man. Show more

In Hunzenschwil AG, reports of an unknown man who had allegedly approached children caused unrest the week before last. According to the Aargau cantonal police, a worried mother initially reported that her daughter had been approached by an adult man on her way home from school.

Shortly afterwards, the police received further similar-sounding reports from Hunzenschwil. The reports quickly spread around the school and, according to the police, caused considerable uncertainty in the village. The cantonal police therefore increased their presence in the area.

According to the police, they launched an early investigation and manhunt based on the children's statements. Initially, however, it remained unclear who the unknown man was. On Thursday afternoon, 28 May, a further report was received from Oberentfelden which, according to the police, indicated a connection with the incidents in Hunzenschwil.

During the subsequent manhunt, the police arrested a suspected perpetrator as he tried to drive away in a car. He is a 31-year-old Swiss national. According to the cantonal police, he is under urgent suspicion and is in custody.

The exact circumstances and motive are currently unclear. The Lenzburg-Aarau public prosecutor's office is conducting a criminal investigation and the Aargau cantonal police are continuing to investigate.