The Swiss man was arrested in Wataru.

An 85-year-old Swiss man has been arrested on the Kenyan coast. The police found him together with a 15-year-old girl in a villa in Watamu. The girl had been reported missing since the beginning of February. The investigation is ongoing.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 85-year-old Swiss man has been arrested in Watamu on the Kenyan coast after he was discovered with a missing 15-year-old girl in a villa.

The girl's parents had reported her missing on February 1, 2026, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

The teenager was taken to hospital and the man is to be brought before a magistrate. Show more

An 85-year-old man was arrested in Kenya on Wednesday. The arrest took place on Wednesday in Watamu on the south-east coast. As the Kenyan criminal investigation department announced on the X platform, the Swiss national was found in a villa together with an underage teenager.

The girl's parents had reported their 15-year-old daughter missing on February 1, 2026. Despite an intensive search, she initially remained untraceable.

It was only a tip from the public that put investigators on the trail. Residents had reported that a foreign man had been seen with a teenager in a villa. The police were then called out.

Teenager taken to hospital

According to the police, the 85-year-old Swiss man and the minor were found at the residence. The man was arrested immediately. The girl was taken to hospital for a medical examination.

The authorities are currently investigating the suspicion that a sexual assault may have taken place. No further details on the allegations or the state of health of the teenager have been released so far.

According to the investigating authorities, the Swiss national is to be brought before a magistrate. It is currently unclear if and when charges will be brought.

The investigation is ongoing. The 85-year-old is presumed innocent until a final conviction is handed down.