Jacques Pitteloud was Swiss ambassador to the USA from 2019 to 2024 - during Donald Trump's first term in office.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jacques Pitteloud has been Swiss ambassador for Belgium and NATO in Brussels since last fall.

In an interview, the diplomat pleads for more exercises between Switzerland and NATO.

However, he has never heard Nato representatives call for Switzerland to "finally" become a Nato member. Show more

The Swiss ambassador for Belgium and Nato, Jacques Pitteloud, has called for more exercises with Nato - "but not the alliance case". He has never heard Nato representatives call for the country to "finally" join Nato.

In NATO circles, there is understanding for Swiss neutrality and the political realities in a direct democracy, Pitteloud said in an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" published on Friday. Nato representatives would take Switzerland - as one of the most important economic powers in Europe - very seriously.

However, they are critical of the Arms Export Act. "Or when it is wrongly claimed that we are allowing Russian spies on our territory," said the ambassador. NATO expects Switzerland to do more.

In his opinion, the Swiss militia army is well enough positioned to take part in NATO exercises. He cited the cyber sector as an example: "The best IT specialists are not professional soldiers, but work in the private sector." The army therefore benefits from the civilian activities of its soldiers.

"A sensible middle way"

Switzerland also needs to be realistic: "Nothing is free in the world," said Pitteloud. The country should do more in the areas of cyber security, protection of critical infrastructure of continental importance and logistics, he demanded.

Autonomous defense is politically hopeless. He advocated a "sensible middle way": "We should optimize our army as quickly as possible and consider how we can gain access to key data without having to give up our neutrality."

Pitteloud criticized the Confederation's attitude over the last thirty years. It had given in to the illusion that power politics no longer existed. Security policy reports were not visionary. "Paper is patient, but war is not," he said.

Switzerland recently took part in a NATO exercise

Switzerland last took part in a NATO exercise at the beginning of March. According to the Department of Defense and the Department of Foreign Affairs, the aim was to strengthen cooperation and practice crisis management in an international context. No troops were involved.

According to the Council of States, the Swiss Armed Forces should still be able to take part in NATO alliance exercises. In September 2024, the small chamber rejected a proposal for a ban on such exercises that had been approved by the National Council. With the rejection by the Council of States, the matter was off the table.