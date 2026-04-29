Strawberries in spring, is that necessary? Thanks to foil tunnels, Swiss farmers can harvest their fruit up to three weeks earlier. Does this method have any disadvantages? And do the berries taste the same?

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first Swiss organic strawberries are on the shelves earlier than usual this year.

These include fruit from Jucker Farm in Rafz. Since this year, the organic farm has been using plastic tunnels for cultivation.

In addition to higher yields, the method has also attracted criticism, for example because the plastic has to be replaced regularly. Show more

The strawberry season starts particularly early this year. Thanks to plastic tunnels, the first berries are being harvested in Switzerland up to three weeks before the usual start. More and more organic farms are also relying on plastic roofs: they protect against the cold, make the harvest more predictable and produce significantly higher yields.

However, the tunnels are expensive, made of plastic - and are causing debate. Is this still "organic" or already high-tech farming? And what about the taste of the early fruit? Find out more in the video above.

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