According to the EU court, the term "Emmentaler" cannot be protected as a trademark. It describes a type of cheese and not the geographical origin. Harald Tittel/dpa

The EU Commission does not recognize the name "Emmentaler" as a protected designation of origin for the famous Swiss cheese. Emmentaler Switzerland is defending itself against this at the General Court of the European Union - the ruling is still pending.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The European Commission does not want to recognize the trademark "Emmentaler" for the famous Swiss cheese. The Emmentaler Switzerland variety organization has filed a lawsuit against this at the General Court of the European Union in Luxembourg. The verdict is pending.

Brand protection is intended to clearly distinguish the original from imitation products, as Urs Schluechter, Director of Emmentaler Switzerland, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. The aim is to protect Swiss quality, value creation for local cheesemakers and a piece of cultural identity.

The variety organization wants to ensure that the name "Emmentaler" stands exclusively for Emmentaler AOP cheese from Switzerland, Schluechter continued. To this end, it has registered the name with the World Intellectual Property Organization.

However, the European Commission has refused to protect the name since January 2025. In its implementing decision, the Commission in Brussels justified its decision by stating that the name is historically and culturally linked to a wider geographical area than just Switzerland. The name "Emmentaler" is considered a generic name in the EU.

Agreement on cheese names

Emmentaler Switzerland filed an appeal against the EU Commission's decision with the General Court of the EU in April 2025. According to the complaint, the term "Emmentaler" is protected as a geographical designation of origin under several international agreements.

A corresponding international agreement was signed in Stresa, Italy, in 1951. "Since the 1950s, it has been recognized under international law that the term 'Emmentaler' is reserved exclusively for Swiss cheese. This has already been confirmed by Italian courts," it continued.

The Austrian Federal Ministry of Agriculture, which filed an application with the court to intervene on behalf of the EU Commission, also argued on the basis of history, as the authority announced last Thursday. Emmentaler has been produced and marketed in Austria since at least 1936.

Emmentaler according to specifications

The variety organization wants Emmentaler that is produced outside of Switzerland to be declared with the country or region of production. "For example, 'Emmentaler from Austria'", said Schluechter.

In Switzerland, Emmentaler is protected by a designation of origin (PDO/AOP). This means that the cheese must meet the requirements of a specification issued by the Federal Office for Agriculture.

In addition to the place of production, it also regulates the size, weight and perforation of the cheese. According to the specifications, the geographical area does not just include the Bernese valley where the Emme flows, but extends from the Fribourg districts to Lake Constance.