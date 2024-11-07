The Swiss plane had to turn around and return to New York. (theme picture) sda

In spring, an unruly passenger forced a Swiss plane to turn back. Now new details are emerging.

A Swiss flight from New York to Zurich ended abruptly after a passenger on board became violent. blue News also reported on the incident in the spring. The plane had to turn back shortly after take-off following an incident with an unruly passenger.

New details about the case are now emerging. The responsible judicial authority has published a report. CH Media initially reported .

Flight attendant touched indecently

The incident took place on March 31. Shortly after take-off, the passenger allegedly stood up, touched a flight attendant indecently and shook her. He then repeatedly banged on the cockpit door, shouted and demanded that the pilots let him in.

A crew member was finally able to call for help via an announcement. The crew managed to push the man to the ground and hold him there until landing.

After returning to Newark Airport, the attacker was taken into custody by the police. A member of the cabin crew who was injured by David P. had to be taken to hospital.

Conviction could result in prison

The passenger has now been charged with three counts, including assaulting cabin crew and attempting to enter the cockpit. He was released on bail of 100,000 dollars while he awaits trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of 250,000 dollars if convicted.

A Swiss spokesperson told CH Media that the airline takes such incidents very seriously and is providing psychological support to the crew. "We are in close contact with the entire crew and offer talks with trained experts," the airline said. The flight attendant who was assaulted recovered quickly and returned to Switzerland with the crew.

The number of unruly passengers has increased in recent years. In 2022, a total of 1347 incidents were reported by Swiss airlines such as Swiss and Edelweiss alone. The problem is also increasing worldwide: according to the airline association IATA, such incidents occurred on around one in 480 flights last year.

* Name changed