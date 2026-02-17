A Bombardier Global 6000 from Swiss Private Jet. Swiss Private Jet

A former Bombardier Global 6000 from Geneva reappears with Russian registration after being sold via Oman. Authorities and operator reject accusations.

Sven Ziegler

A Bombardier Global 6000, which was registered in the Swiss aviation register until the end of 2025, has reappeared following a sale under Russian registration. This was reported by the industry portal "Aerotelegraph".

The jet previously bore the registration HB-JFX and was stationed in Geneva. The long-haul aircraft was last operated by Swiss Private Jet after the Rolex brand sold the aircraft in fall 2023. According to the report, the ownership structure and operation were in the hands of a company in the canton of Nidwalden.

The aircraft was deleted from the Swiss register at the end of December 2025. Oman was stated as the export destination. Shortly afterwards, however, the jet appeared in Russia - now with Russian registration plates.

Sanctions circumvented via Oman?

Since the beginning of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, comprehensive international sanctions have been in place that restrict the export of certain goods and services to Russia, among other things. Business aircraft from Western manufacturers are particularly targeted because they are technically dependent on maintenance and spare parts from abroad.

Observers see the stopover in Oman as a possible transit station. Such third countries are repeatedly suspected of being used as a route to circumvent sanctions. However, there is no direct evidence of this in this specific case.

Original export to Oman

According to the report, the operator emphasizes that the sale was carried out properly and under the supervision of the responsible Swiss authorities. The transaction was accompanied by a US agent and a major American bank. There was a clause in the purchase agreement that expressly obliged the buyer to comply with international sanctions. There was no longer any influence on the subsequent use of the jet.

The Federal Office of Civil Aviation confirmed the export notification to Oman and the deletion from the register to the Aerotelegraph. No further checks were carried out.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs points out that exports to third countries do not automatically trigger a special sanctions permit.