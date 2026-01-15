The Swiss passport is now one of the most powerful in the world. sda

The Swiss passport has achieved a historic top position. In the latest Henley Passport Index, Switzerland has made it into the top three most powerful passports in the world for the first time.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss passport ranks third in the Henley Passport Index 2026 for the first time.

The Swiss passport allows visa-free travel to 186 countries.

The improved ranking is mainly due to the fact that other countries have lost freedom to travel. Show more

The Swiss passport has never ranked so high. In the Henley Passport Index 2026, Switzerland achieved a place on the podium for the first time, making it officially one of the three most travel-friendly countries in the world.

For 20 years, the international ranking has assessed passports according to how many countries their holders can enter without a visa. A total of 199 passports and 224 destinations worldwide are taken into account.

Singapore is once again at the top of the ranking. With a Singaporean passport, visa-free entry to 192 countries is possible. Japan and South Korea share second place with 188 destinations each. Five countries follow in third place: Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden - and Switzerland.

Easier entry in several countries

With a Swiss passport, it is currently possible to travel to 186 countries without a visa or with a visa on arrival. Interestingly, Switzerland has not increased its freedom to travel. In the previous year, the figure was 190 countries. The rise in the ranking is rather due to the fact that other countries have lost visa-free travel opportunities.

Swiss nationals now require a visa for countries such as Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Pakistan, Iraq, Myanmar and Somalia. At the same time, there have also been simplifications: In Sierra Leone, a visa on arrival is now sufficient, and Vietnam no longer requires a visa at all.

The ranking also highlights the global differences. At the bottom of the list are countries with severely restricted freedom of travel. Bringing up the rear are Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. Other countries, on the other hand, have improved over the years. Particularly striking is the rise of the United Arab Emirates, which has climbed more than 50 places since the first edition of the ranking.