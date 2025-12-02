The Swiss have never paid so much for medicines. KEYSTONE

The cost of medicines covered by basic insurance continues to rise rapidly, reaching a new high of CHF 9.4 billion in 2024. According to Helsana's latest pharmaceutical report, non-transparent pricing is the main factor driving up expenditure.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Drug costs in basic insurance rose to CHF 9.4 billion in 2024 - an increase of 3.6 percent, as Helsana reports.

One of the main reasons for this is non-transparent price negotiations based on artificially high "shop window prices"; in addition, the prices of new medicines have almost doubled in ten years.

The federal government and parliament are working on countermeasures, but savings targets - for generics, for example - are clearly being missed. Show more

The cost of medicines in basic insurance broke a record in 2024. They amounted to CHF 9.4 billion, an increase of 3.6% compared to the previous year. One of the main reasons for this is the increasing lack of transparency in pricing.

This is according to the latest Helsana Medicines Report, which was published on Tuesday. Price negotiations between pharmaceutical manufacturers and the federal government are often based on "artificially inflated showcase prices", according to the report.

Helsana recommends that such prices should no longer be used as a basis for determining costs. In addition, an annual review of costs would accelerate price reductions. This review currently takes place every three years.

Over the past ten years, the prices of new medicines have almost doubled. This also applies to products that do not contain any innovation. Rapid and consistent implementation of the cost succession model adopted by Parliament is essential.

Reforms are still of too little use

Last year, the federal government wanted to promote generics in order to reduce costs. Although the proportion of corresponding products increased, the savings target of CHF 250 million was "clearly missed" at CHF 76 million, as the report goes on to say. Consistent implementation of the legal changes and additional incentives are needed.

The pharmaceutical report also shows that further research is needed in the area of gender-specific treatments. According to one analysis, for example, antidepressants are often dosed equally for men and women, although there is scientific evidence that women and men absorb and process the medication differently.

Confederation expects savings

At the beginning of November, the federal government announced that it had reduced the prices of almost 300 medicines by an average of 12 percent this year. Based on the price reductions decided on December 1, savings of at least CHF 65 million are expected.

Since 2017, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has been reviewing the prices of a third of the medicines reimbursed by health insurance companies every year. The criteria of efficacy, appropriateness and cost-effectiveness are taken into account.

The review cycle for the period 2023 to 2025 is expected to result in total savings of at least CHF 335 million. The last two cycles (2017 to 2019 and 2020 to 2022) resulted in savings totaling CHF 740 million for compulsory health insurance.