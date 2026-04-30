Shopping across the border can be expensive for the Swiss. (symbolic image) Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

Anyone paying with a Swiss card in Germany can suddenly end up paying more than expected. This is exactly what happened to a tourist in Berlin - and is now causing criticism. The system behind it is legal, but raises questions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Germany, card payments with Swiss cards can incur surcharges of up to around four percent.

The payment provider Flatpay allows such fees to cover additional costs for merchants.

Consumer advocates criticize the lack of transparency and unclear information before the purchase. Show more

A restaurant bill that suddenly turns out to be higher than expected - this is exactly what a Swiss tourist in Berlin experienced. As the SRF consumer magazine "Espresso" reports, she only noticed the extra charge when confirming the payment at the terminal. The amount shown was higher than the price on the bill.

One detail was conspicuous: the discrepancy always occurred when she paid at devices operated by the payment provider Flatpay. A message appeared on the display stating that an additional fee would be charged for "non-EU cards".

Surcharge legally permissible

This practice is legally possible. Within the EU, additional fees for card payments from member states are prohibited. However, different rules apply to cards from countries outside the EU - including Switzerland.

As the European Consumer Center Germany explains according to SRF, merchants may charge such surcharges provided certain conditions are met. These include informing customers before the purchase and offering a free alternative, such as cash payment. In addition, the fee may not be higher than the actual additional costs for the retailer.

Criticism of a lack of transparency

This is precisely where the criticism comes in. The tourist concerned complained to SRF that the surcharge was neither clearly announced nor clearly displayed. There were no visible signs in the store, nor were the staff able to provide any information.

The presentation at the terminal was also problematic. Although there is a reference to the additional fee, the specific amount is not shown separately. Instead, the amount is added directly to the purchase price.

Added to this is the amount of the fee: according to Flatpay's customer service, it is around 3.75 percent. For the customer, this is disproportionate - especially because the surcharge is the same regardless of the purchase value.

Open questions about the cash flow

According to SRF, it is currently unclear whether other providers also offer similar functions. So far, examples of this have mainly been reported from Germany.

For the Swiss, this means that anyone paying by card abroad should check the amount displayed carefully - otherwise it could be more expensive than expected at the checkout.