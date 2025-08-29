Should the authorities be able to force people to leave their place of residence, even if there is only a medium-term risk of a natural disaster? Blick asked this question in a survey. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The great solidarity with Blatten seems to be over. A new survey shows that it is highly controversial among the population whether the village in Valais should really be rebuilt.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the majority of participants in a "Blick" survey, the authorities should be allowed to order forced relocations if there is a medium-term risk of a natural disaster.

58 percent of respondents said "yes" or "rather yes" to this.

This shows that approval is significantly higher among the rural population (51 percent) than among city dwellers (30 percent). Show more

According to the majority of participants in a "Blick" survey, the authorities should be allowed to order forced relocations if there is a medium-term risk of a natural event. 58% of respondents said "yes" or "rather yes" to this, as the newspaper wrote on Friday.

Only 42 percent of respondents said "yes" or "rather yes" to reconstruction. 55 percent are against. This shows that approval is significantly higher among the rural population (51 percent) than among city dwellers (30 percent).

39% of respondents did not think it was right or rather wrong for the authorities to force people to leave their place of residence if there is only a medium-term risk. This is shown in a graphic published by "Blick" on the survey. The remaining three percent of respondents did not express an opinion on the matter.

According to the newspaper, 5568 people from German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland took part in the survey in August. "Blick" conducted the survey in collaboration with the Sotomo research institute.

Cross-party agreement

A possible forced relocation in the event of a medium-term risk met with cross-party approval, as shown in a graph that was also published. The GLP supporters were the most clearly in favor of the authorities having the necessary powers. The proposal met with the least approval among the SVP supporters surveyed, with a total of 50 percent of them in favor or somewhat in favor.

Thomas Egger, Director of the Swiss Association for Mountain Regions, could not understand why people should be evacuated in the event of a medium-term risk. The mountain population, who have been living there for years, cannot understand this, he told "Blick". The mountain population is more aware of natural hazards. "They deal with the danger differently than in the cities, where the problems seem further away," he said.

Political scientist and Sotomo boss Michael Hermann spoke to Blick about the "explosive" results. The shock event had triggered emotions and a great willingness to donate in the country. It is therefore remarkable that a majority is now against the reconstruction of Blatten. This contradicts the initial great solidarity. "It has given way to sober realism," says Hermann. Over time, the emotional distance has increased again - a normal process that is evident in every disaster event.