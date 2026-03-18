Eight years ago, a Swiss flight to Nice suffered a medical incident shortly before landing. (archive picture) Keystone

A Swiss pilot lost consciousness shortly before landing in Nice in 2018. An investigation that has now been published shows that the cause was food poisoning.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2018, a Swiss pilot fainted shortly before landing in Nice.

The co-pilot quickly took over the controls and was able to land the plane safely.

An investigation by the Swiss Accident Investigation Board revealed that the incident was caused by food poisoning. Show more

In 2018, a Swiss pilot lost consciousness shortly before landing in Nice. A report has now been published by the Swiss Accident Investigation Board (Sust). The "Tages-Anzeiger" first reported on it.

The incident occurred on August 11, 2018 on flight LX564 from Zurich to Nice with 166 passengers on board. According to the Sust report, the cockpit crew of an Airbus A320 initiated the descent shortly before 10.30 pm.

The weather was good and the landing was made using satellite navigation. The autopilot was switched off at 22:51. Two minutes later, the commander complained of nausea and handed over the controls to the co-pilot. A little later - at 22:53, according to the report - he lost consciousness. The co-pilot tried to speak to him several times without success.

About ten seconds after the pilot collapsed, the plane tilted ten degrees to one side, and shortly afterwards eight degrees in the opposite direction. The co-pilot reacted immediately and a warning sounded in the cockpit. The aircraft quickly lost altitude and remained below the glide path until it landed.

Cause: food poisoning

The pilot regained consciousness at 22:54:28. The co-pilot instructed him not to touch the controls and pushed his seat back. Around 30 seconds later, the plane touched down.

Shortly after taxiing out, the co-pilot reported the emergency ("pan pan") to the ground control center and asked for permission to stop. The pilot had to vomit several times. A medical examination later revealed that he had suffered from food poisoning.

Sust has since completed the investigation. As the incident can be traced back to a health-related cause and no safety-relevant defects were found, the authority sees no need for further action.