A Swiss Airbus A330. IMAGO/Sergio Brunetti

A Swiss flight to Washington had to return to Zurich on Sunday evening because half of the on-board toilets were out of order. The reason for this was a blocked pipe.

Lea Oetiker

On Sunday evening, half of the toilets on board a Swiss flight went on strike. The Airbus A330 was on its way to Washington when a blocked pipe caused all the toilets on the left-hand side of the plane to fail, according toBlick.

After around two hours in the air, the cockpit crew made the decision to abort the flight and return to Zurich airport. The 220 passengers on flight LX72 finally took off again for the American capital with a delay of over five hours, this time in another Airbus A330.

The defective aircraft is currently in the technical department, as Swiss reports. The airline expects the aircraft to be operational again on Monday and regrets the unusual incident.