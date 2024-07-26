A Swiss Airbus A220-300 had to abort its flight to Berlin. Symbolbild: Keystone

Shortly after take-off, a Swiss plane on its way to Berlin had to turn back to Zurich.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss flight LX974 was due to land in Berlin at 8.45 am.

Shortly after take-off, however, the plane had to turn back to Zurich.

According to Swiss, the landing went smoothly. Show more

On Friday morning, a Swiss aircraft had to turn back from Zurich to Berlin. Data from Flightradar24 shows that the plane took off for Berlin at 7.42 a.m. with a delay of around 20 minutes. According to "20 Minuten", the pilots had previously made the general emergency call 7700.

According to webcam images, the plane landed back in Zurich shortly after eight o'clock and drove straight to the hangar. Several fire department vehicles followed. The passengers were finally able to leave the plane at 8.20 am.

"An unusual smell was detected in the cockpit," a Swiss media spokeswoman told "20 Minuten". Alternative connections are now being sought for the passengers as quickly as possible.

The fact that the fire department was present at Zurich Airport was part of the standard process. The landing went smoothly.

More videos on the topic