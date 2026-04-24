About halfway to Budapest, the Swiss plane had to turn around. Flightradar 24

Instead of landing in Budapest as planned, the passengers on flight LX2254 landed back in Zurich on Friday afternoon. Due to a technical defect, the plane had to turn around halfway to Budapest.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss International Air Lines flight from Zurich to Budapest had to turn around shortly after take-off due to a warning message and landed back in Zurich.

The cause was an indication of overheated brakes, which later turned out to be a defective sensor - technically the aircraft was in perfect condition.

After a change of aircraft, the passengers reached their destination with a delay of around three hours. Show more

At 11.25 a.m., Swiss flight 2254 to Budapest takes off from Zurich as scheduled. Around 1.5 hours later, the plane lands - but in Zurich instead of Budapest. Data from Flightradar24 shows that the Airbus A220 initially flies east on schedule.

However, the aircraft then turned north over Zell am See in Austria. Instead of heading towards Hungary, the aircraft flies over Munich, makes a few loops there and touches down in Zurich again shortly before 1 pm.

The reason for the turnaround was an indication that the brakes were overheating, writes Swiss in response to a blue News inquiry. As Swiss specialists later discovered during the technical inspection in Zurich, the sensor of the indicator was defective. The brakes themselves were found to be in order. The aircraft has since been released for flight operations again.

Crew and passengers change planes in Zurich

The cockpit crew initially considered flying to Munich, according to Swiss. However, after consulting with the technical specialists in Zurich, it was decided to turn back, as the infrastructure at the Zurich base with its licensed mechanics is ideal for inspecting aircraft in detail and carrying out any repairs as quickly as possible.

The crew and passengers changed planes in Zurich and were able to catch their flight to Budapest with a delay of around three hours. Swiss regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers by the delay.