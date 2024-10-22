  1. Residential Customers
Storm Ashley forces turnaround Swiss plane to Dublin has to take off and turn around

Adrian Kammer

22.10.2024

On Sunday, the cockpit crew of a Swiss aircraft had to abort the landing after two attempts and return to Geneva. The reason was high winds.

22.10.2024, 16:13

22.10.2024, 16:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Storm Ashley swept over Ireland on Sunday.
  • Dozens of take-offs and landings at Dublin Airport had to be canceled due to the wind conditions.
  • One Swiss aircraft had to return to Geneva after two attempts.
Show more

As confirmed by the airline, the cockpit crew of the Swiss flight from Geneva to Dublin aborted the landing on Sunday after two approach attempts. The winds from Storm Ashley were too strong. The plane then returned to Geneva. There was no danger to the passengers, as aircraft are stable enough to withstand such winds.

The passengers were rebooked for connections from Geneva and Zurich the following day.

