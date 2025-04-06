Cédric Wermuth, Co-President of the SP Switzerland, is calling for an active Swiss response to the US tariffs. Keystone

SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth accuses the Federal Council of capitulating on the US punitive tariffs - and calls for a tough response in solidarity with the EU. There is also criticism from the conservative camp.

Cédric Wermuth, Co-President of the SP, has sharply criticized the Federal Council for not wanting to take countermeasures against the punitive tariffs imposed by the USA. Wermuth described the lack of action to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper as "negligent" and called for Switzerland to coordinate with the EU in order to react jointly to the tariffs.

He proposes that Switzerland adopt the counter-tariffs planned by the EU and redistribute the revenue back to the population.

Wermuth also has the American tech companies in his sights. He calls for their influence in Switzerland to be limited and for the sector to be regulated more strictly. He sees a digital tax as a "serious option". He also proposes ending government communication on platforms such as X in order to send a signal.

FDP National Councillor also calls for countermeasures

According to the report, there are differing opinions on Wermuth's proposals in the conservative camp. While Center Party leader Philipp Matthias Bregy is relying on diplomacy, FDP National Councillor Hans-Peter Portmann is calling for concrete countermeasures. Portmann proposes raising the barriers to market entry for US companies and suspending the OECD minimum tax in order to ease the burden on Swiss companies.

The discussion about the US punitive tariffs has also triggered other political measures in Switzerland. The FDP is calling for a "revitalization programme" with tax cuts and fewer climate regulations, while the SVP is proposing a reduction in bureaucracy and savings in the area of asylum. Wermuth sharply criticizes these approaches and accuses the bourgeois parties of using the situation to worsen living conditions in Switzerland.

