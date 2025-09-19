Following the death of National Councillor Alfred Heer, politicians react to his passing. sda

Swiss politics is mourning the unexpected death of Zurich SVP National Councillor Alfred Heer. Numerous companions express their condolences to his relatives - including several members of the Federal Council.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Numerous politicians reacted with shock to the sudden death of SVP National Councillor Alfred Heer (63) and expressed their condolences to his family and loved ones.

President Karin Keller-Sutter, Federal Councillors Guy Parmelin, Beat Jans and Albert Rösti as well as parliamentary presidents and party leaders paid tribute to Heer as a valued colleague with humor, passion and a clear stance.

Companions from various parties, including the FDP, SP, GLP, Center Party and SVP, also remembered Heer as a down-to-earth, independent and reliable politician who leaves a big gap. Show more

"The unexpected death of Zurich National Councillor Alfred Heer is shocking. I wish his loved ones much strength and only the best in these difficult hours and days," wrote President Karin Keller-Sutter on Friday afternoon on the short message service X.

"I am shocked by the unexpected death of my party colleague Alfred Heer! My thoughts are with his family and friends. I am deeply saddened and express my condolences," wrote SVP Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin.

"It is sad news: National Councillor Alfred 'Fredi' Heer has died at the age of just 63," wrote Justice Minister Beat Jans. "In addition to politics, we also shared a passion for football and FC Nationalrat. He and his humor will be missed. I offer my sincere condolences to his family."

Federal Councillor Rösti is emotional

SVP Federal Councillor Albert Rösti paid tribute to his party colleague on the sidelines of a media appearance, visibly struggling for composure. Heer had been his long-time confidant and colleague, first in the National Council and later as a Federal Councillor, he said. "I feel a great need to offer my condolences to his family and wish them much strength."

National Council President Maja Riniker (FDP/AG) and Council of States President Andrea Caroni (FDP/AR) wrote on X: "It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of National Councillor Alfred Heer. On behalf of the Federal Assembly, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, his surviving dependants and his companions."

Center-President and National Councillor Philipp Matthias Bregy (VS) wrote in his tweet: "And suddenly political discourse becomes more than secondary. Sad about your untimely death, but grateful for the moments we shared. Rest in peace, dear Fredi!"

FDP President and Councillor of States Thierry Burkart (AG) wrote: "It was with great sadness that I learned of Fredi Heer's passing. Parliament has lost a valued and sincere colleague. My thoughts are with his family and friends. I offer you my heartfelt condolences."

"We are stunned"

SP Co-President and National Councillor Cédric Wermuth (AG) wrote on Bluesky: "I was shocked to learn of the death of our fellow councillor Alfred Heer. We are stunned. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

"I got to know and appreciate Alfred better in the Audit Committee," wrote GLP National Councillor Katja Christ on X. "I was very touched by the news of his sudden death. My sincere condolences go out to his family."

"Dear Fredi, the beauty of Swiss politics is that you can exchange ideas in friendship and respect, even if you don't always agree," wrote FDP parliamentary group leader Damien Cottier (NE). "And in our meetings in the Council of Europe, 'Team Switzerland' applied. We will miss you!"

Zurich parliamentary group colleague mourns Heer's death

Heer's Zurich parliamentary group colleague Nina Fehr Düsel wrote: "Fredi Heer was a very kind and down-to-earth person and a very good politician, I held him in high esteem as a colleague. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

The tweet from Zurich SVP National Councillor Barbara Steinemann read: "Dear Fredi, we have known each other for almost 30 years, have spent so many sessions in cantonal and national parliament and fought together. Yesterday you were still healthy in the National Council, today this news. R.I.P. Fredi, you will be missed by everyone."

"I am shocked"

National Councillor Benjamin Fischer (SVP/ZH) wrote: "I am shocked and saddened by the death of Fredi Heer. He was an extraordinary person. Always honest, clear and direct, but always well-founded. Fredi leaves a huge gap. My heartfelt condolences, dear relatives of Fredi."

"I am shocked by the news of Alfred Heer's death," wrote Zurich SP National Councillor Fabian Molina on the short messaging service Bluesky. "His direct, uncomfortable and independent manner, his humor and his reliability will be missed. My thoughts are with his loved ones."