A Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter plane during an exercise. Bild: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

The Swiss population doubts the country's ability to defend itself. At the same time, they feel strongly connected to the values of Northern, Western and Central Europe.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over three quarters of the Swiss population doubt the country's ability to defend itself.

They would like to see greater security policy cooperation with neighboring European countries.

The army budget should also be increased. Show more

Over three quarters of Swiss residents surveyed for the "Opportunities Barometer" doubt that Switzerland is sufficiently prepared militarily for conventional or hybrid threats, according to a press release issued on Sunday. A majority are in favor of increasing the army budget to at least 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

A rigid interpretation of neutrality is questioned in this context, according to the survey conducted by the Sotomo research institute. According to the survey, over two thirds of respondents would like to see greater security policy cooperation with neighboring European countries. A majority could also imagine closer cooperation with NATO.

Great proximity to Europe

According to the communiqué, over 80 percent see a high level of agreement with the values of Northern, Western and Central Europe. Outside of Europe, only Australia had a value of over 50%, while only 44% of respondents in the USA saw a "fairly high" level of agreement with the basic values.

The bottom line is that the survey results do not show a population that sees itself in crisis, write the authors. Rather, they reveal "a country that takes a sober view of its situation".

For the sixth edition of the Opportunity Barometer, 5,249 Swiss residents were surveyed between November 18 and December 15, 2025. Those responsible say the survey results are "highly representative" of Switzerland's resident population.