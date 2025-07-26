There are fewer and fewer staffed post office counters in Switzerland. Symbolbild: Keystone

At the end of 2024, Swiss Post promised to maintain 2,000 staffed locations - less than nine months later, there are only 1986 left. And the network is likely to shrink further by 2028.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss Post has broken its promise to operate 2,000 serviced locations just nine months after the announcement and currently only operates 1986.

Swiss Post is planning to close a further 170 branches by 2028, although it is unclear whether an agency solution can be found for all of them.

Despite the branch closures, Swiss Post emphasizes that, with over 5,000 service points, it continues to offer significantly more services than required by law. Show more

"Fewer letters, fewer deposits at the counter, fewer customers in the branches: Swiss Post is nevertheless maintaining 2,000 staffed locations in Switzerland," Swiss Post wrote in a press release at the end of October 2024.

Less than nine months later, this promise has already been broken: "Swiss Post currently has 1986 staffed locations," says Swiss Post spokesperson Stefan Dauner to the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper .

And the trend is continuing downwards: in May 2024, the company announced its intention to close 170 self-operated post offices by 2028. According to industry experts, it is likely to be difficult to find an agency solution for all post offices that are closing. Agencies often serve as a replacement for post offices and can be found in village stores and bakeries, for example.

More service than prescribed

Swiss Post spokesperson Dauner speaks to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper of a "guideline value" for the approximately 2000 post offices served. Added to this are services such as home delivery, parcel machines and parcel pick-up and drop-off points.

"In total, customers have access to various Swiss Post services at over 5,000 points," Dauner is quoted as saying. Swiss Post thus offers far more than the branches and agencies required by law.

Video from the department