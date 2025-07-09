Swiss Post confuses customers with a new e-mail. Keystone

An e-mail without content, but with placeholder text - many Swiss Post customers were confused. The company has now explained how the error occurred.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday evening, Swiss Post sent an email with the subject "Lorum ipsum" and placeholder text to some of its customers.

Swiss Post confirmed that this was an internal technical error and that there was no cyberattack or phishing attempt.

According to Swiss Post, customer data was safe at all times and they apologized for any inconvenience caused. Show more

So what happened? On Tuesday evening shortly after 7 p.m., some Swiss Post customers received a cryptic email. The subject line was "Lorum ipsum". The sender is a Swiss Post logistics service provider.

When reading the email, some people were probably confused. Instead of a text, only the familiar placeholder "Lorem ipsum" is inserted. Is this a phishing mail? Or was someone playing a joke?

Swiss Post gives the all-clear. As blue News knows, the e-mail is neither a cyber attack nor a phishing e-mail.

The e-mail was sent from the Swiss Post logistics address. zvg

Not a phishing alert

In response to an inquiry from Swiss Post, it says: "This is an e-mail that Swiss Post mistakenly sent to some of our customers after 7 p.m. yesterday." The mail contained the text "lorem ipsum", i.e. a text module as a placeholder.

"The reason for the email was a technical error on the part of Swiss Post. Importantly, all of our customers' data was secure at all times - we can rule out a phishing attack," it continued.

Swiss Post regrets the incident. "We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused."