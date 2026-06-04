The headquarters of Swiss Post Ltd in Bern. (archive picture) sda

Swiss Post is planning to cut around 60 jobs in Switzerland as part of its IT realignment. Trade unions sharply criticize the strategy and demand corrections.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you As part of its reorganization, Swiss Post is planning to cut around 60 IT jobs and change the contracts of other employees.

The reason for this is a comprehensive realignment of IT with a focus on efficiency, cost reduction and increased use of AI.

Criticism has come from the trade union, which is questioning the strategy and earlier outsourcing plans. Show more

Swiss Post is pressing ahead with its restructuring and is now also planning cuts in the IT area. According to a report in the French-speaking Swiss newspaper "Le Temps", around 60 jobs are to be cut in the IT department.

Adjustments to the employment contracts of around 20 other employees are planned, for example in terms of function or place of work. In total, Swiss Post currently employs around 1,500 IT staff in Switzerland.

The company is talking about a "realignment of the IT system" and confirms talks with employees and social partners. The statutory consultation process is due to start in mid-June. Swiss Post will not communicate final figures until this has been completed.

The state-owned company cites a comprehensive transformation of IT as the reason for this. The aim is to increase efficiency, reduce complexity and lower costs. Processes are to be accelerated, the IT landscape simplified and the use of artificial intelligence improved.

Syndicom criticizes decision

Criticism has come from the Syndicom trade union. In particular, it questions the previous IT strategy: last year, Swiss Post announced that it would outsource around 200 IT jobs to Portugal, at the time without any redundancies in Switzerland.

Although the expansion of the site in Portugal is currently not being pursued, according to Swiss Post, this is not enough for the union. It is calling for a social plan, early retirement and cuts at management level.

The planned job cuts are part of a larger reorganization at the "yellow giant". Swiss Post had already announced the closure of around 170 branches in 2024.