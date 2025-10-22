According to a press release, PostBus sees the new service "as a pioneer for a new era in public transport". Post

PostBus is taking a step into the future in Eastern Switzerland: from December, the company will be testing self-driving cars that will expand the public transport service in the future.

PostBus Switzerland is testing the new "AmiGo" service with self-driving cars in Eastern Switzerland.

The test operation with safety drivers will start in December, with regular operation starting in 2027.

The Chinese manufacturer Apollo Go is the partner. Show more

PostBus Switzerland launches test drives for a public transport service with self-driving cars in eastern Switzerland. The vehicles can be booked via an app and have space for four passengers.

The new service from PostBus Switzerland will start a test run with safety drivers in December, the company announced on Wednesday. Without passengers for the time being.

Regular use of the automated vehicles is planned from the first quarter of 2027 at the latest. In future, they will supplement public transport services in rural and less well-developed regions and at off-peak times. The self-driving cars will be available on demand. Up to 25 vehicles are planned for the final expansion of the service in Eastern Switzerland.

Cooperation with robotaxi manufacturer

According to the press release, PostBus sees the new service "as a pioneer for a new era in public transport". The aim is to gradually develop this further once it has been established.

Passengers book their journey via app. If other users are traveling a similar route at the same time, the system combines the journeys and thus improves the capacity utilization of the electrically powered vehicles.

The service, called "AmiGo", is being developed in collaboration with the Chinese robotaxi manufacturer Apollo Go from the tech company Baidu. It is supported by the Federal Office of Transport (BAV) and the Federal Roads Office (Astra) as well as the cantons of St. Gallen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden and Thurgau, the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) and other partners.

Several self-driving vehicle projects

Over the past ten years, several public transport companies across the country have launched trials with automated vehicles. PostBus had already celebrated a world premiere in 2016 in the city center of Sion with two small autonomous passenger shuttles.

Fribourg's public transport company followed suit with two shuttles on public roads in Fribourg-Marly. Gland (VD) experimented with an electric and modular shuttle from mid-September to the end of October 2023.

The Geneva public transport company tested autonomous shuttles on public and semi-public roads from 2018. Since 2023, the canton of Geneva has been participating in the Ultimo European consortium project, which is led by Deutsche Bahn (DB). According to DB, the start of operation of autonomous shuttles is planned for the beginning of 2026.

In Arbon, a private association operates a self-driving public bus that currently still travels through the city center with a safety driver.