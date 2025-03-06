Swiss Post has created a special stamp - because of the ESC. Screenshot Post

Swiss Post is issuing a special stamp for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. It artistically depicts the history of the competition.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss Post has issued a special stamp for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel.

he stamp, designed by Winterthur illustrator Balthasar Bosshard, shows a singing mouth that artistically depicts the development of the ESC from the 1950s to the present day.

The stamp is available now. Show more

On May 13, the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place in Switzerland for the third time. Swiss Post has therefore created a special stamp. It is part of the latest issue and is available and valid from today.

The stamp was designed by Winterthur illustrator Balthasar Bosshard. He has artistically captured the development of the ESC from the 1950s to the present day.

The stamp shows a singing mouth moving from the black-and-white television noise of the early ESC years into the modern spotlight - a tribute to the long history of the competition. The microphone symbolizes the stage in Basel where the artists will perform in 2025.

In addition to the ESC stamp, Swiss Post is also issuing stamps on Appenzellerland and the solar system.

Nemo last won the ESC 2024 for Switzerland with the song "The Code"; previously it was Céline Dion in 1988 and Lys Alissa in 1956.