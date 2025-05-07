Logo of Swiss Post and PostFinance. Symbolbild: Keystone

Swiss Post intends to discontinue the same-day service offered by its subsidiary notime. The reason is insufficient demand.

Dominik Müller

Swiss Post is discontinuing the delivery of parcels on the same day. This means 143 full-time jobs will be lost at the Swiss Post subsidiary Notime.

Swiss Post is constantly reviewing the cost-effectiveness of its services, the company writes in a press release. This also applies to the same-day delivery service offered by notime: since 2018, Swiss Post and its subsidiary notime have been offering same-day delivery in the metropolitan areas of various cities in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland.

However, this option has only been used to a limited extent by customers since it was launched and there is a lack of willingness to pay for the service. Notime makes losses every year.

"After an intensive review, Swiss Post has come to the conclusion that it could only operate the notime service at a loss in the long term," writes Swiss Post. Swiss Post therefore intends to discontinue the operation of notime (Schweiz) AG at the end of September 2025.

Same-day has always remained a niche offering

"Together with notime, we have examined various options to make the service profitable," says Johannes Cramer, Head of Logistics Services and member of Swiss Post Group Management. For example, Swiss Post analyzed different price and cost structures several times.

However, the fixed costs were too high for the operation of a same-day specialist to be worthwhile. The service had always remained a niche offer and a trend reversal in same-day demand was not in sight.

600 employees affected

Around 600 employees at notime (Schweiz) AG would be affected by the planned closure in September, writes the syndicom trade union in a press release. A large number of them work in precarious employment relationships, with low hourly wages.

The union urges those responsible at Swiss Post to assume their social responsibility towards the employees. syndicom expects all those affected to be offered a job within the Swiss Post Group.