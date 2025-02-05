According to Swiss Post, letter volumes are declining. KEYSTONE

Swiss Post is planning to reorganize its letter sorting - with noticeable consequences for 140 employees. The letter sorting centers in Kriens (LU) and Gossau (SG) are to be moved to other locations.

There is bad news for 140 Swiss Post employees: The Group is planning to relocate the letter sorting centers in Kriens (LU) and Gossau (SG) to other locations. This was announced by Swiss Post on Wednesday.

Specifically, 70 jobs are to be relocated from Kriens to Härkingen (SO) and from Gossau to Zurich-Mülligen. The employees affected will be given the opportunity to examine individual solutions. According to Swiss Post, all employees will be offered an alternative position. A consultation process will also begin on February 27.

Declining letter volumes as the main reason

Swiss Post justifies the relocation with the continuing decline in letter volumes. The number of letters sent is falling by around five percent every year. In response to this, the letter sorting network is being partially reorganized.

However, the locations in Kriens and Gossau are not to be closed. Instead, Swiss Post is planning to use them for delivery in future. Delivery points are to be set up there, from which the postmen and women will deliver letters and parcels.

The planned relocation is subject to the consultation procedure. The restructuring in Kriens should be completed by 2027 at the latest, and in Gossau by 2028 at the latest. The consultation process runs until 14 March.