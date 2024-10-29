Roberto Cirillo, CEO of Swiss Post, announced the plans on Tuesday. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer) Picture: KEYSTONE

After several months, Swiss Post announced its redundancy plans on Tuesday. Now it is also known which 170 branches are to disappear.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After several months, Swiss Post is announcing its downsizing plans on Tuesday.

Now it is also known which 170 branches are to disappear.

blue News gives you the big picture. Show more

After several months of negotiations, Swiss Post presented its plans for the planned branch cutbacks on Tuesday. Although there will still be 2,000 Swiss Post branches in the future, Swiss Post wants to close 170 of these branches and operate them as partner branches in future - integrated into a Volg or other stores, for example.

A total of 155 municipalities will be affected by these 170 branch closures, as announced by Swiss Post on Tuesday. Innovations were also presented. Customers will now also be advised at the counters via video.

In the opinion of Swiss Post, the ongoing reduction is unavoidable. Group CEO Cirillo said that the company still intends to invest 100 million francs in the 600 or so remaining company-operated branches by 2028 in order to modernize them. Swiss Post will finance these investments from its own resources, but it also needs the necessary entrepreneurial leeway to do so.

These independent Swiss Post branches are to disappear

Aargau Dottikon

Kölliken

Oberlunkofen

Oberrohrdorf

Stein AG

Würenlingen

Würenlos Show more

Appenzell Innerrhoden Oberegg Show more

Appenzell Ausserrhoden Gais

Granary Show more

Berne Biel Bözingen

Biel Madretsch

Böningen b. Interlaken

Brienz BE

Brügg BE

Courtelary

Eggiwil

Hasle-Rüegsau

Kehrsatz

La Neuveville

Lamboing

Liebefeld

Madiswil

Malleray-Bévilard

Muri b. Berne

Neuenegg

Oey

Orpund

Reichenbach i. K.

Roggwil BE

Schüpfen

Sonceboz-Sombeval

Täuffelen

Wattenwil

Wengen Show more

Fribourg Fribourg Bourg

Giffers

Grolley

Gruyères

Le Mouret

Schmitten

St-Aubin

Sugiez

Ursy Show more

Glarus Netstal Show more

Grisons Chur Lacuna

Mesocco

Sils/Segl Maria

Zizers Show more

Jura Courgenay

Courtételle

Delémont 2 Ville

Glovelier

Lajoux JU

Les Breuleux

Porrentruy 2

Chaumont St-Ursanne Show more

Lucerne Dagmersellen

Triengen

Weggis

Zell LU Show more

Neuchâtel Bevaix

Boudry

Corcelles NE

Cortaillod

Couvet

Dombresson

Hauterive NE

La Brévine

Les Genevez-sur-Coffrane

Les Ponts-de-Martel

Neuchâtel Serrières Show more

Obwalden Kerns Show more

St. Gallen Degersheim

Flums

Sennwald

Steinach

Unterwasser

Weesen Show more

Solothurn Bättwil-Flüh

Erlinsbach SO

Kappel SO

Kriegstetten

Matzendorf

Nunningen

Riedholz

Solothurn Weststadt

Subingen Show more

Schwyz Rothenthurm

Wangen SZ Show more

Thurgau Bürglen TG

Eschlikon

Neukirch Egnach Show more

Ticino Arzo

Bellinzona Semine

Bellinzona San Paolo

Breganzona

Cadro

Canobbio

Castel S. Pietro Cugnasco

Gentilino

Locarno Solduno

Lodrino

Lugano Cassarate

Maglio di Colla

Maroggia

Mezzovico

Monteggio

Novaggio

Novazzano

Olivone

Verscio Show more

Vaud Apples

Aubonne

Bière

Chernex

Crissier

Cully

Forel (Lavaux) Granges-près-Marnand L'Isle

La Sarraz

Lausanne Dépôt Le Pont

Les Diablerets

Lucens

Lully VD

Mézières VD St-Cergue

St-Prex

Thierrens Show more

Valais Chippis

Evolène

Grimisuat

Haute-Nendaz

Lens

Mörel

Münster VS

Orsières

Simplon village Sion Nord

St. Niklaus VS

St-Léonard

Troistorrents

Vouvry Show more