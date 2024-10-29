  1. Residential Customers
Downsizing plans announced Swiss Post plans to close these 170 branches for good

Sven Ziegler

29.10.2024

Roberto Cirillo, CEO of Swiss Post, announced the plans on Tuesday. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
Picture: KEYSTONE

After several months, Swiss Post announced its redundancy plans on Tuesday. Now it is also known which 170 branches are to disappear.

29.10.2024, 17:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After several months, Swiss Post is announcing its downsizing plans on Tuesday.
  • Now it is also known which 170 branches are to disappear.
  • blue News gives you the big picture.
After several months of negotiations, Swiss Post presented its plans for the planned branch cutbacks on Tuesday. Although there will still be 2,000 Swiss Post branches in the future, Swiss Post wants to close 170 of these branches and operate them as partner branches in future - integrated into a Volg or other stores, for example.

A total of 155 municipalities will be affected by these 170 branch closures, as announced by Swiss Post on Tuesday. Innovations were also presented. Customers will now also be advised at the counters via video.

In the opinion of Swiss Post, the ongoing reduction is unavoidable. Group CEO Cirillo said that the company still intends to invest 100 million francs in the 600 or so remaining company-operated branches by 2028 in order to modernize them. Swiss Post will finance these investments from its own resources, but it also needs the necessary entrepreneurial leeway to do so.

These independent Swiss Post branches are to disappear

Aargau

  • Dottikon
  • Kölliken
  • Oberlunkofen
  • Oberrohrdorf
  • Stein AG
  • Würenlingen
  • Würenlos
Appenzell Innerrhoden

  • Oberegg
Appenzell Ausserrhoden

  • Gais
  • Granary
Berne

  • Biel Bözingen
  • Biel Madretsch
  • Böningen b. Interlaken
  • Brienz BE
  • Brügg BE
  • Courtelary
  • Eggiwil
  • Hasle-Rüegsau
  • Kehrsatz
  • La Neuveville
  • Lamboing
  • Liebefeld
  • Madiswil
  • Malleray-Bévilard
  • Muri b. Berne
  • Neuenegg
  • Oey
  • Orpund
  • Reichenbach i. K.
  • Roggwil BE
  • Schüpfen
  • Sonceboz-Sombeval
  • Täuffelen
  • Wattenwil
  • Wengen
Fribourg

  • Fribourg Bourg
  • Giffers
  • Grolley
  • Gruyères
  • Le Mouret
  • Schmitten
  • St-Aubin
  • Sugiez
  • Ursy
Glarus

  • Netstal
Grisons

  • Chur Lacuna
  • Mesocco
  • Sils/Segl Maria
  • Zizers
Jura

  • Courgenay
  • Courtételle
  • Delémont 2 Ville
  • Glovelier
  • Lajoux JU
  • Les Breuleux
  • Porrentruy 2
  • Chaumont St-Ursanne
Lucerne

  • Dagmersellen
  • Triengen
  • Weggis
  • Zell LU
Neuchâtel

  • Bevaix
  • Boudry
  • Corcelles NE
  • Cortaillod
  • Couvet
  • Dombresson
  • Hauterive NE
  • La Brévine
  • Les Genevez-sur-Coffrane
  • Les Ponts-de-Martel
  • Neuchâtel Serrières
Obwalden

  • Kerns
St. Gallen

  • Degersheim
  • Flums
  • Sennwald
  • Steinach
  • Unterwasser
  • Weesen
Solothurn

  • Bättwil-Flüh
  • Erlinsbach SO
  • Kappel SO
  • Kriegstetten
  • Matzendorf
  • Nunningen
  • Riedholz
  • Solothurn Weststadt
  • Subingen
Schwyz

  • Rothenthurm
  • Wangen SZ
Thurgau

  • Bürglen TG
  • Eschlikon
  • Neukirch Egnach
Ticino

  • Arzo
  • Bellinzona Semine
  • Bellinzona San Paolo
  • Breganzona
  • Cadro
  • Canobbio
  • Castel S. Pietro Cugnasco
  • Gentilino
  • Locarno Solduno
  • Lodrino
  • Lugano Cassarate
  • Maglio di Colla
  • Maroggia
  • Mezzovico
  • Monteggio
  • Novaggio
  • Novazzano
  • Olivone
  • Verscio
Vaud

  • Apples
  • Aubonne
  • Bière
  • Chernex
  • Crissier
  • Cully
  • Forel (Lavaux) Granges-près-Marnand L'Isle
  • La Sarraz
  • Lausanne Dépôt Le Pont
  • Les Diablerets
  • Lucens
  • Lully VD
  • Mézières VD St-Cergue
  • St-Prex
  • Thierrens
Valais

  • Chippis
  • Evolène
  • Grimisuat
  • Haute-Nendaz
  • Lens
  • Mörel
  • Münster VS
  • Orsières
  • Simplon village Sion Nord
  • St. Niklaus VS
  • St-Léonard
  • Troistorrents
  • Vouvry
Zurich

  • Bachenbülach
  • Bäretswil
  • Dällikon
  • Elgg
  • Erlenbach
  • Feuerthalen
  • Kollbrunn
  • Rafz
  • Unterengstringen
  • Winterthur Deutweg
  • Zurich Urania
  • Zurich Riesbach
