After several months of negotiations, Swiss Post presented its plans for the planned branch cutbacks on Tuesday. Although there will still be 2,000 Swiss Post branches in the future, Swiss Post wants to close 170 of these branches and operate them as partner branches in future - integrated into a Volg or other stores, for example.
A total of 155 municipalities will be affected by these 170 branch closures, as announced by Swiss Post on Tuesday. Innovations were also presented. Customers will now also be advised at the counters via video.
In the opinion of Swiss Post, the ongoing reduction is unavoidable. Group CEO Cirillo said that the company still intends to invest 100 million francs in the 600 or so remaining company-operated branches by 2028 in order to modernize them. Swiss Post will finance these investments from its own resources, but it also needs the necessary entrepreneurial leeway to do so.
These independent Swiss Post branches are to disappear