The price watchdog is taking action: Booking.com must significantly reduce commissions for Swiss hotels. The platform has abused its market power.

Petar Marjanović

The price watchdog takes action: The hotel booking platform Booking.com must significantly reduce its commission rates in Switzerland. According to a ruling published on Tuesday, the price watchdog is demanding a reduction in average commissions of almost a quarter. The measure will come into force three months after it becomes legally binding and will apply for three years.

The decision follows a detailed investigation by the price watchdog. This revealed that the commissions charged by Booking.com were abusively high.

According to price watchdog Stefan Meierhans, there is no effective competition in this market, which leads to excessive prices. The aim of the ruling is to "strengthen the competitiveness of Swiss hotels and relieve the financial burden on customers".

The decision was necessary because no amicable solution could be found with Booking.com. Despite intensive discussions, no amicable solution could be found, according to the price watchdog. The actual implementation of the reduction is left to Booking.com, but must take place within three months of the order becoming legally binding.

Booking.com reacted with criticism to the price watchdog's decision. In a statement to blue News, the company emphasized that the use of the platform is voluntary for hotels and that providers are free to choose where they market their rooms at any time. The company rejects a "forced reduction" of commissions. Booking.com announced that it would lodge an appeal against the ruling. The current commission rates are to remain unchanged until a decision is reached in the legal proceedings.