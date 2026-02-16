The Swiss justice system is under pressure as many prisons are overcrowded. KEYSTONE

Swiss prisons are overcrowded in many places - in some cases significantly so. In Bern, Zurich and Geneva, the occupancy rate is over 100 percent, and in the canton of Vaud it is as high as 166 percent. The cantons are responding with expansion plans and examining alternatives to imprisonment.

Swiss prisons are currently full to overflowing, as a survey by the Keystone-SDA news agency shows. The problem has existed for years. Some cantons are therefore considering conversion and expansion plans for their prisons.

In the canton of Bern, for example, the overall occupancy rate across all correctional facilities was 107 percent last year, according to the cantonal Office of Corrections. The regional prisons in Bern, Biel, Burgdorf, Moutier and Thun even recorded an occupancy rate of 124 percent. Projects such as a new prison building in Witzwil have been initiated but not yet realized.

The prison in Zurich's Kreis 4 district is also overcrowded with an occupancy rate of 102%. Pöschwies is also overcrowded with 95 percent occupancy.

94 percent overcrowding in Switzerland as a whole

Occupancy rates are highest in the Vaud prisons Bois-Mermet in Lausanne and La Croisée in Orbe. According to a report published at the beginning of February, the occupancy rates there in 2024 were 166% and 143% respectively.

The Champ-Dollon prison in Geneva has also been chronically overcrowded for years. It is currently 122 percent full.

In December 2025, prisons throughout Switzerland were on average 94% full, according to figures from the Swiss Competence Center for the Execution of Justice (SKJV). This figure shows "real pressure on the system", according to the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors (KKJPD).

Capacity utilization has been increasing for several years. However, the pressure on Swiss prisons should not be seen as a general system failure. Countermeasures are being taken.

Expansions in LU, ZG, SZ, TG, SG, AR

In the canton of Basel-Landschaft, the prisons are currently at 95 percent capacity for pre-trial detention and 107 percent capacity for the execution of sentences, according to an inquiry.

The situation is slightly better in Basel-Stadt. According to the Department of Justice and Security, the prisons there are well utilized, but not overcrowded. In the Waaghof remand prison, the current occupancy rate is 73%, which is below the annual average of 83% for 2025. At Bässlergut, it is 94%. The average in 2025 was 90 percent.

According to the Department of Justice and Security, the prison space situation is also tense in the canton of Lucerne. In 2025, the Grosshof correctional facility in Kriens was operating at 98.4% capacity.

Expansions are therefore planned in Central Switzerland over the next few years. For example, the Wauwilermoos correctional facility in LU is to be renovated and expanded by 2034. The capacity of the Bostadel prison in Menzingen ZG is to be expanded from 2027 to 2029. The Schwyz cantonal prison in Biberbrugg is also planning an expansion.

The prisons in south-eastern Switzerland are also more than full. For example, the closed section of the Cazis Tignez prison in Graubünden is currently 95.3% full, according to the responsible office.

At the end of 2025, the Thurgau cantonal prison in Frauenfeld was overcrowded with an occupancy rate of 104%. The regional prison in Altstätten SG was at 114% capacity and the Gmünden prison in Teufen AR was at 100% capacity. There are expansion plans in all three cantons.

Prisoners protest in Bellechasse FR

In the canton of Neuchâtel, capacity utilization at Bellevue Prison in Gorgier averages between 95 and 100 percent and at La Promenade Prison in La Chaux-de-Fonds between 85 and 95 percent.

There are similar occupancy rates in the Jura: the prison in Delsberg has an occupancy rate of 93% and that in Pruntrut 89%.

Pruntrut prison, which has been criticized by the National Commission for the Prevention of Torture for its unacceptable and inhumane detention conditions, will be closed in the second half of 2026. The currently renovated Moutier prison will offer additional places once it reopens. In Jura, there are still plans for a new prison without a precise timetable.

In the long term, the canton of Vaud is focusing primarily on the construction of the new prison in Orbe. Alternatives to imprisonment such as electronic ankle bracelets or community service are also being considered. Geneva is looking for land for the construction of a new prison.

The canton of Fribourg also wants to expand its Bellechasse prison and is talking about a partial 100% occupancy of this facility. At the beginning of February, 32 inmates in the closed prison in Bellechasse protested for almost three hours against their prison conditions.

In the canton of Valais, only the remand prison in Sion is currently overcrowded, according to the authorities. The canton plans to build a new, closed educational center in Pramont and a center for therapeutic measures.

According to the SKJV, the correctional facilities in Ticino have an average occupancy rate of 95 percent.