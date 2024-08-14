The perpetrator was killed in a gunfight with the police. (symbolic image) IMAGO/TheNews2

A Swiss professor has been shot in Brazil. He was seriously injured.

A Swiss tourist from Lausanne was seriously injured last Thursday in the Brazilian city of Salvador (Bahia) during an attempted robbery.

The attacker shot the professor in the head as he was traveling with his wife in a car near a beach, reports the news portal "G1". The crime occurred on the last day of their vacation.

The man was immediately taken to a private hospital and treated in intensive care. Fortunately, he has since been able to leave, although his injuries were serious. His wife, a Brazilian woman, was unharmed in the attack.

Firearm and knife recovered

The perpetrator, a 27-year-old man, had already robbed a pharmacy shortly before the attack on the couple. After this robbery, he attempted to flee, but was identified through surveillance footage and witness statements and was tracked down by the police.

During the attempted arrest, there was an exchange of gunfire in which the robber was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.

A firearm and two knives were seized from the perpetrator. He was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet, which indicates that he had already been convicted of a criminal offense. However, the exact circumstances of his previous sentence are not known.