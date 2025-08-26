Because a woman had closed her old account, a Swiss refund came to nothing. sda

Because she was unable to travel on a flight, a woman applied to Swiss for a refund. The refund ended up in an account that no longer existed. A nightmare for the desperate mother.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman received a refund of CHF 7,000 from Swiss after canceling a flight.

However, Swiss transferred the amount to a balanced account.

Until the happy ending, the desperate woman had to clean numerous customer service clinics at Swiss. Show more

The money seemed lost: After she had to cancel a trip to Namibia, a mother applied to Swiss for compensation. The refund of 7,000 francs was promptly made - but ended up nowhere.

As the SRF consumer magazine "Espresso" reported, the airline transferred the money to the same account that had been used for the payment. The problem was that this account had since been closed.

Swiss initially stubborn, then helpful

The desperate woman then contacted Swiss customer service several times and through various channels. She was told that a refund to another account was not possible.

The woman's bank, on the other hand, was extremely helpful and even briefly reactivated the balanced account. But that didn't help either. It was only after "Espresso" intervened that Swiss relented and apologized "profusely to the customer". The money could of course be transferred to another account.

Money cannot disappear with a transfer

The woman has since received her refund. According to Swiss, in such cases it is advisable to contact customer service directly and not to take the usual route via the online form.

Incidentally, money cannot simply disappear when it is transferred. If a payment cannot be allocated because the account has been deleted, for example, it will be returned to the sender.