Despite rising demand and higher revenue, Swiss reported a decline in profits in the first half of 2026, primarily due to significantly higher jet fuel prices and high maintenance costs.

Although Swiss generated more revenue in the first half of 2026, its profits were lower.

Consequences of High Gas Prices Swiss Reports Higher Revenue and Lower Profit in the First Half of the Year

Here's what it's all about Although Swiss generated more revenue in the first half of 2026, its profits were lower.

The main reason for this was higher fuel and maintenance costs.

Despite strong demand and cost-cutting measures, Swiss was only able to partially offset these challenges.

Swiss had a mixed first half of 2026. Revenue rose 3.2 percent to 2.77 billion Swiss francs. By contrast, the Lufthansa subsidiary’s operating profit fell 3.2 percent to 189.3 million.

In the process, Swiss felt the impact of the war in Iran. The surge in fuel costs began to show up on the bottom line in the spring, after having been mitigated by hedging transactions in the first quarter.

"From April through June, fuel costs rose by about 50 percent," Chief Financial Officer Dennis Weber explained in a statement released Tuesday: "Fuel is our largest single cost item."

However, the cost-cutting and efficiency measures implemented early on were already having an effect and would at least partially offset the high kerosene prices. “Without them, the decline in earnings would have been even steeper,” Weber said.

In addition, high maintenance costs continued to weigh on earnings. Engine problems affecting parts of the short-haul fleet, for example, contributed to this.

Strong Demand

In contrast, demand was strong and average revenue rose. “Our premium offerings on long-haul routes, in particular, continued to be in high demand and supported our earnings. However, strong demand and strict cost discipline were not enough to offset the impact of high fuel prices,” Weber said.

Swiss carried 8.5 million passengers in the first half of the year, an increase of 0.6 percent over the previous year. In total, Swiss operated approximately 67,400 flights. That was 4.1 percent fewer than a year ago.