Swiss reservoirs are currently significantly less full than is typical for this time of year. The federal government has now weighed in on whether this poses a threat to the security of supply.

Swiss reservoirs, such as Lake Klöntal in the canton of Glarus, are struggling with the severe drought.

Here's what it's all about According to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, water levels in Swiss reservoirs are at their lowest in 20 years.

The water level is just 46 percent—which is 16.4 percent lower than the average for this time of year.

Nevertheless, no power supply shortage is expected for the time being, according to Andreas Jöckel of the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom). Summary created with

The water levels in Switzerland's reservoirs are currently at just 46 percent. The Federal Office of Energy reported this in its weekly report. This means the levels are 16.4 percent lower than the average for the same time of year over the past 20 years.

The reasons for this include, among other things, the low amount of snowfall this winter and the current drought. This year’s spring alone is said to have been among the driest on record nationwide since measurements began in 1864.

No power supply shortages are currently expected

What does this mean for the security of supply in the short and long term? For now, there is no reason for pessimism: A power shortage is not currently expected, as Andreas Jöckel of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom) tells SRF. However, it is still relatively early to make a forecast. Much will depend on precipitation in the coming months.

The energy company Alpiq also expects the reservoirs to continue filling up. Among other things, the company has a stake in the Grand Dixence, Emosson, and Gougra reservoirs in Valais. The recent heat wave has raised water levels again, as the lakes are heavily dependent on inflows from glaciers.

However, as the glaciers melt, this very source could gradually dry up. Glaciologist Matthias Huss of ETH Zurich warns that the situation could become critical as early as the coming decades: “In ten, twenty, or thirty years, even with heat waves like the ones we’re experiencing now, we’ll have significantly less water flowing off the glaciers.”

According to Andreas Jöckel of Elcom, however, this should not pose a problem for the security of supply in the future. Reservoirs could cover only about 20 percent of demand during the winter months. It is not a major concern if the reservoirs may not be fully filled in the future