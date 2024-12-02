The police are now investigating. (symbolic image) Marcus Brandt/dpa

A wedding motorcade on the A5 in Germany caused considerable traffic delays. A Rolls-Royce with Swiss license plates was part of the procession and the police are looking for witnesses.

Last Saturday, a wedding motorcade caused considerable traffic delays on the German A5 highway between the Weil am Rhein interchange and the Efringen-Kirchen junction.

The motorcade, consisting of around ten to 13 high-powered vehicles, attracted attention with risky overtaking maneuvers and slowed down the flow of traffic, causing a traffic jam for several kilometers, the police wrote in a statement.

The police, who were alerted by several road users, were able to stop one of the vehicles in the convoy after the Neuchâtel interchange. It was a Rolls-Royce with Swiss license plates, in which the groom and a best man were traveling, according to 20 Minuten. According to Thomas Batzel, media spokesman for the Fribourg police headquarters, both of the people checked are resident in the German border area with Switzerland. It is suspected that the Rolls-Royce is a rental car.

The Weil am Rhein traffic police have started an investigation and are asking witnesses to come forward. In particular, they are looking for road users who were endangered or coerced by the convoy.