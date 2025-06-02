Florian Willet was president of the euthanasia organization The Last Resort. Keystone

Florian Willet, President of The Last Resort, has died. He was centrally involved in the debate surrounding the Sarco suicide capsule and spent ten weeks in custody after its first use.

As President of the euthanasia organization The Last Resort, Florian Willet played a key role in the introduction of the controversial Sarco suicide capsule in Switzerland. He has now died at the age of 47, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The Sarco capsule led to nationwide discussions about ethics and the law when it was first used last year.

Willet was the only witness when a seriously ill American woman in the Schaffhausen forest in Merishausen used the capsule to end her life. After this incident, Willet was arrested together with other people from The Last Resort and spent ten weeks in custody. The Schaffhausen public prosecutor's office is conducting proceedings against him for aiding and abetting and inciting suicide.

The death of Willet, who died by suicide in Germany, was confirmed by his lawyer and the organization Exit International. This organization had brought the Sarco capsule to Switzerland and worked closely with Willet. The news of his death only recently reached the Schaffhausen public prosecutor's office, which raises questions about the progress of the proceedings.