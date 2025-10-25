A survey in the Madonna di Campiglio ski resort revealed that most people lose their enjoyment of skiing when it is too crowded. (archive picture) Picture: IMAGO/Depositphotos

When there are too many people on the slopes, the fun suffers. For the first time, a ski resort in Europe is therefore limiting the number of ski passes sold. This is still being debated in Switzerland.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Italian ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio is the first resort in Europe to introduce an upper limit this year.

According to a media report, no upper limit for winter sports enthusiasts is currently planned on Swiss ski slopes.

In North America, limiting day tickets has long been a common measure at large ski resorts. Show more

According to information from CH Media, there are currently no plans to limit the number of winter sports enthusiasts on Swiss ski slopes. There is no need for this in Switzerland, as the Association of the Swiss Cable Car Industry informed the media company.

Two dozen ski resorts and cable car operators who were asked had a similar response. Many referred to ideal space conditions, wrote CH Media. Dynamic prices have a similar effect, tourism lecturer Urs Wagenseil told the media company.

In North America, the number of winter sports enthusiasts on the slopes has long been controlled by limiting the number of day tickets. US companies such as Vail Resorts, which has already invested in several ski resorts in Switzerland, cite the "guest experience" as the reason: Less overcrowding and shorter waiting times at lifts.

However, operators can use the upper limit on day tickets to make the sale of expensive passes more attractive. The Italian ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio is the first resort in Europe to introduce a cap this year. In the 2025/2026 winter season, which starts in just a few weeks, ski passes will be subject to a quota for the first time - a measure that has never been seen before in this form anywhere else in the Alps.

According to a report in the "Corriere della Sera", the number of day ski passes will be limited to a maximum of 14,000 per day during the high season as part of the "Numero Ideale" (the ideal number) initiative.

Restrictions only apply to day ski passes

The restriction will initially apply on a trial basis during the Christmas vacations from December 28 to January 5 and during the carnival period from February 15 to 22. Last year, up to 23,000 ski passes were sold in Madonna di Campiglio on peak days.

Only day tourists are affected by the measure. They risk having to return home without having achieved anything if the quota has already been filled.