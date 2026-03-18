A police vehicle is parked at the Titlisbahnen valley station. Keystone

On Wednesday morning, a gondola crashed in Engelberg OW. A FIS junior series giant slalom was due to take place there, but the race was canceled at short notice.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A gondola on the "Titlis Xpress" lift crashed in the Engelberg ski resort on Wednesday morning.

A planned FIS junior giant slalom was canceled at short notice due to strong winds.

It is unclear exactly when the race was canceled. Show more

On Wednesday morning, a gondola crashed and rolled down a slope in the Engelberg ski resort in the canton of Obwalden. A FIS giant slalom of the junior series (NJR) was supposed to take place there, as "20 Minuten" first reported. Young Swiss-Ski talents around the age of 20 would have taken part in the race.

However, the race was canceled at short notice. The reason, according to the FIS, was strong winds - which, as things stand, are likely to have been responsible for the gondola crash. Two runs were planned at 9.45 am and 12.30 pm.

Unclear timing of the cancellation

According to "20 Minuten", the race was organized by the Engelberg Sports Middle School. The race would have taken place on the "Erika" slope, which leads from Laubersgrat towards Rindertitlis. The athletes would have used the Rindertitlis-Laubersgrat chairlift.

The gondola involved in the accident is part of the "Titlis Xpress" lift between Trübsee and Stand - a connection that also serves as a feeder to the race. Alternatively, a second cable car runs along the same route.

It is still unclear when exactly the race was canceled.