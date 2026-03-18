However, the race was canceled at short notice. The reason, according to the FIS, was strong winds - which, as things stand, are likely to have been responsible for the gondola crash. Two runs were planned at 9.45 am and 12.30 pm.
Unclear timing of the cancellation
According to "20 Minuten", the race was organized by the Engelberg Sports Middle School. The race would have taken place on the "Erika" slope, which leads from Laubersgrat towards Rindertitlis. The athletes would have used the Rindertitlis-Laubersgrat chairlift.
The gondola involved in the accident is part of the "Titlis Xpress" lift between Trübsee and Stand - a connection that also serves as a feeder to the race. Alternatively, a second cable car runs along the same route.
It is still unclear when exactly the race was canceled.