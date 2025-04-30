A soldier has been injured. (symbolic image) VBS

An accident occurred on the night of April 30 as part of the "TRIAS 25" troop trial abroad. A soldier was injured in the legs. Military justice is investigating the incident.

Sven Ziegler

Members of the Swiss army are currently training at the Allentsteig weapons range in Austria. An accident occurred during night-time training operations.

As the "Standard" writes, the 19-year-old was sleeping in a sleeping bag at the time of the accident. He was then run over by an armored personnel carrier. "The vehicle rolled over the 19-year-old's right leg at low speed", according to a statement from the Lower Austria Provincial Police Directorate.

The Swiss military justice system, which is also on site in the army's foreign combat unit, has opened an investigation into the incident.

The injured soldier is being treated in hospital and will return to Switzerland as soon as transportation is possible.