Around a thousand members of the Swiss army are on their way to refresher courses in Austria to practice with these neighbors and with Germans

Around a thousand soldiers from Mechanized Battalion 14 are moving to the Allentsteig military training area for a manoeuvre.

They will be practising there together with German and Austrian troops, but will not be fighting against them.

Combined arms combat is practiced at the training area and live firing is also used. Show more

Swiss soldiers are moving to Austria: they will be practising combat operations there with soldiers from Austria and Germany. Tanks and other heavy equipment were loaded in Thun BE today.

At the Allentsteig military training area in Lower Austria, north-west of Vienna, the Mechanized Battalion 14 from the Army's Mechanized Brigade 11 has a good 150 square kilometers of training area at its disposal, and live firing is also permitted.

Such conditions could not be offered to the army at training grounds in Switzerland, Brigadier Christoph Roduner told the media in Thun today. With the "TRIAS25" troop trial abroad, the Swiss Armed Forces are testing their "Future of Ground Forces" concept and want to gain insights to further strengthen their defense capabilities.

Leopard 2 tanks are ready to be transported to Austria on railroad wagons in Thun BE. Keystone

The Swiss soldiers are training together with 150 members of the Austrian Armed Forces and 140 members of the German Armed Forces. Combat with linked weapons is being practiced, according to Divisional Commander Army Benedikt Roos. The aim is to learn lessons from cooperation with armies from other countries.

Last joint exercise 30 years ago

The last comparable joint exercise took place in the 1990s. According to Roos, further transnational army exercises could take place in the next two to three years, including in Germany.

From today, various types of vehicles, including heavy vehicles such as the Leopard main battle tank and infantry fighting vehicles, as well as several tons of operational and equipment material will be transported by rail to Allentsteig in Austria alongside members of the army.

According to the army, operational training will begin on April 21. The following week, an exercise will be carried out over five days and nights. This is what it looks like on the military training area:

The scenario of the unit exercise describes a situation in which a threat close to the border has spread to Switzerland with clashes below and above the threshold of war abroad, it added. The aim is to regain vital infrastructure for society, some of which is located in built-up areas and some of which has been seized by the opposing side.

Not a battle of nation against nation

The exercises involve deploying, overcoming a trench system and breaking into a village. According to the army, both the attacking and defending units consist of soldiers from the Austrian army, the German army and the Swiss army.

In the simulation, therefore, it is not the battle of nation against nation that is practiced, but rather training in mixed teams. This serves to enhance the ability to cooperate and strengthen the Swiss Armed Forces' ability to defend itself.

The aim is to realign the various categories of forces on the ground in cooperation with the forces in the air, in electromagnetic space and in information space in order to be able to counteract an escalation across all situations in an emergency. According to Brigadier Roduner, the focus is also on new technologies such as drones.

According to the army, the foreign military campaign in Austria costs around four million Swiss francs more than a regular domestic campaign.