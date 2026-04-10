Another suspected extremist incident in the Swiss army has been made public. Symbolbild: Keystone

The army has launched an investigation after two soldiers posed in a picture with a Rhodesian flag. This is not the first case with an extremist background to be made public this year.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two members of the army posed with the Rhodesia flag in a souvenir photo.

The flag is sometimes used in right-wing extremist circles and glorifies colonialism.

According to a spokesperson, the army has launched an investigation. Show more

The military justice system has to deal with another case with a suspected extremist background. Two members of the army posed with the Rhodesian flag in a souvenir photo, as reported by"20 Minuten". According to the report, a young soldier sent the picture to an Instagram channel that glorifies the Rhodesian armed forces and published the photo in pixelated form.

Rhodesia was the name given to the territory of the former British colony of Southern Rhodesia, which corresponds to modern-day Zimbabwe. The Rhodesian flag is occasionally used in right-wing extremist circles and serves a nostalgic narrative of colonialism. During the brief existence of the never internationally recognized state between 1965 and 1979, a white minority government ruled.

Measures introduced

"The army naturally does not like to be associated with inhuman or extremist ideologies," said army spokesman Stefan Hofer to "20 Minuten". The army is committed to the Federal Council's zero-tolerance strategy and consistently implements the legal requirements. In this case, the necessary measures were taken "immediately". The soldier could face a fine of up to 500 francs or up to ten days' detention, depending on the results of the investigation.

The Swiss army has recently been in the spotlight due to similar cases. A dark-skinned recruit in the Payerne (VD) barracks was subjected to racist abuse, and right-wing extremist content, including swastikas and Hitler images, was posted in a WhatsApp group chat.

One of the recruits involved was sentenced to a fine of CHF 360 by the military judiciary for spreading "violent, racist, national socialist and discriminatory ideologies" and must pay the legal costs of CHF 450. The military justice system also took action at the recruitment center in Rüti (ZH) when a recruit sent several messages with Hitler images, swastikas and sexualized images with Hitler salutes in a WhatsApp chat.