Stop extended until June 15 Swiss still not flying to Tel Aviv

Petar Marjanović

26.5.2025

Staff shortage forces Swiss to cancel flights. (archive picture)
Andreas Arnold/dpa

Due to the tense security situation, Swiss will not be flying to Tel Aviv until at least June 15. Connections to Beirut will also remain canceled for the time being.

26.05.2025, 10:23

26.05.2025, 10:25

Due to the ongoing attacks on Israel, air traffic between Switzerland and Tel Aviv will remain suspended. According to Swiss, there will be no flights to and from Tel Aviv until at least June 15.

The parent company Lufthansa is also suspending these flights for the time being. The reason for this is the dangerous situation around Ben Gurion Airport. At the beginning of May, rockets from the Yemeni Houthi militia hit the airport.

Israel's army has been bombarding the Gaza Strip again since mid-March. Since then, the Houthis have been regularly attacking Israel with rockets - according to their own statements, in solidarity with Hamas.

No flights to Beirut either

The Lufthansa Group has responded by completely stopping flights to Tel Aviv. Flights to Lebanon are also affected: Swiss will no longer be flying to Beirut until at least June 9.

Swiss promises to inform affected passengers directly by text message - provided that contact details were given when booking. Anyone who has booked through a travel agency should contact them. The airline will automatically rebook passengers to other connections if seats are available. Alternatively, a rebooking free of charge or a refund of the ticket price is possible, according to Swiss.