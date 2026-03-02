Numerous Swiss travelers are currently stranded in the Middle East. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs will provide information on the current situation on Monday.
Due to the conflict in the Middle East, airspace in the region is largely closed. This has consequences for Swiss tourists: numerous travelers are stranded.
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) extended its travel warnings for the Middle East on Sunday. It now also advises against tourist and non-urgent travel to Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Previously, the government had already advised against travel to Israel. Such advice has been in place for Iran for some time.
12.58 p.m.
Media conference ends
Marianne Jenni has already ended the media conference - and with that we close this live ticker. We would like to thank you for your interest and will continue to follow events in the Middle East closely.
12.55 p.m.
No reports of casualties
According to Jenni, the FDFA has no knowledge of any injured Swiss citizens. The FDFA has also not yet received any reports of fatalities.
12.52 p.m.
What Jenni recommends to tourists
Jenni recommends that tourists follow the instructions of the local authorities. In a hotel, for example, the hotel reception can be consulted.
Most inquiries reach the FDFA from Dubai and Doha.
12.48 p.m.
Did the FDFA know in advance?
"We didn't know it was coming," says Jenni when asked by a journalist whether the FDFA was surprised by the events. However, an internal meeting had taken place on Thursday and travel advice had been issued that travel to the Middle East was associated with uncertainties.
12.47 p.m.
"We are working with the means at our disposal"
The UK has announced that it will send troops to the Middle East to evacuate British citizens. Is this also an option for Switzerland? "We are working with the means at our disposal," says Jenni. When the airspace reopens, commercial airlines will offer flights again.
There is currently no possibility of flying people out.
12.41 p.m.
No requests from the Swiss abroad
The main problem is that the airspace in the region is closed. The FDFA is in contact with Swiss in this regard, "but so far there is no sign of a solution", says Jenni.
It is important that travelers register on the FDFA's travel app and follow the instructions of the local authorities.
So far, no inquiries have been received from Swiss nationals abroad who are resident in affected countries regarding transportation to Switzerland.
The FDFA also has no knowledge of any injured persons, says Jenni.
12.36 p.m.
Over 2000 inquiries answered
The FDFA has already answered around 1000 inquiries in person and around 1200 inquiries via the automated telephone system. The capacity of the helpline has been increased at short notice.
12.34 p.m.
"Understand that the situation is stressful"
"We fully understand that the situation is very stressful for our fellow Swiss citizens, especially because nobody knows how long this situation will last," says Marianne Jenni, Director of the Consular Directorate at the FDFA.