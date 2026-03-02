Numerous Swiss travelers are currently stranded in the Middle East. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs will provide information on the current situation on Monday.

Dominik Müller

Due to the conflict in the Middle East, airspace in the region is largely closed. This has consequences for Swiss tourists: numerous travelers are stranded.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) extended its travel warnings for the Middle East on Sunday. It now also advises against tourist and non-urgent travel to Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Previously, the government had already advised against travel to Israel. Such advice has been in place for Iran for some time.