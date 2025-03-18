A Swiss Airbus A220-300 at Zurich Airport. (archive picture) Picture: sda

Airbus has a corrosion problem. Numerous aircraft from the new A220 family are affected. Swiss also confirms corresponding observations.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Airbus reports corrosion problems with passenger seat fittings and wing components on the A220.

Swiss also confirms corresponding findings and carries out targeted inspections.

According to Airbus and the FAA, there is no acute risk to flight safety. Show more

Airbus is currently inspecting numerous aircraft in the A220 family. The reason is corrosion problems, the aircraft manufacturer told "CBS". According to the broadcaster, corrosion has been detected on some passenger seat fittings and certain wing components.

According to Airbus, the wing-to-body fairing is affected, among other things. This is a fairing on the lower part of the fuselage to which the wings are attached. It is a critical point on aircraft.

However, it is not only US airlines that are affected. Swiss is also battling corrosion on its A220 aircraft, as media spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott confirmed to blue News. "As a completely newly developed aircraft, the A220 shows occasional signs of corrosion in the first few years in places that are no longer or less pronounced on older models such as the Airbus A320 after many product improvements over almost 40 years," explains Fuhlrott.

Swiss and Airbus closely networked

Swiss carries out targeted checks on all aircraft in accordance with the maintenance program approved by the authorities. Corrosion is also checked regularly as part of this. "If corrosion is found, we remove it in accordance with the manufacturer's specifications and treat the affected metal surfaces with corrosion protection. If the manufacturer's limits are exceeded, the components must be repaired or replaced," says Fuhlrott.

As the launch customer for the A220, Swiss is closely networked with the manufacturer Airbus. There is a "continuous exchange on specific findings", the Swiss media spokesperson continued. This is why the company has been keeping a "special eye" on the A220 for years, and not just since the signs of corrosion appeared.

Swiss is not the only one keeping a close eye on the phenomena. The American aviation authority FAA is also following the current developments surrounding the corrosion problems. "The FAA is aware of the problem and is ensuring that airlines are addressing it," the agency said in a statement.

However, the new signs of corrosion are unlikely to have any impact on flight safety. Airbus itself says that it is "not an immediate safety issue." Airworthiness is "still guaranteed."